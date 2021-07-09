Harley Benton announces uber-affordable, all-solid mahogany CL-15M Solid Wood acoustics

Harley Benton has had a busy 2021 on the acoustic guitar front thus far, announcing an affordable range of Exotic Wood Custom strummers in April and a new parlor acoustic in May, to name some highlights. Now, the wallet-friendly manufacturer has unveiled a brand-new range of acoustics, the CL-15M Solid Wood family.

Boasting four guitars – two Auditorium-style models, one Dreadnought and one Parlor – each built using solid mahogany, the new range promises a “smooth playing experience and rich, detailed acoustic tones”.

Each guitar also sports an scalloped X bracing – which offers “rigidity and strength essential for gigging” – oval C-shaped neck and a pau ferro fingerboard with snowflake inlays.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Two guitars in the line are equipped with a Fishman PreSys II preamp system and sport a cutaway – the CLD-15MCE Dreadnought and CLA-15MCE Auditorium – while the other two – the CLA-15M Auditorium and CLP-15ME Parlor – feature no electronics or cutaway.

Other features present on all four models include a Natural Satin finish, bone nut and deluxe antique copper open tuners. All guitars sport a 25.3" scale length, with the exception of the Parlor model, which measures 24.7".

All four models are available to order now. Price-wise, the CLD-15MCE, CLA-15MCE and CLP-15ME are $306, while the CLA-15M is $254. For more information, head to Harley Benton.