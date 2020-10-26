Harley Benton just launched a $91 guitar for metal players

Harley Benton has announced its latest affordable T-style electric guitar offering, the TE-20HH SBK.

Featuring a basswood body, bolt-on modern C-shaped maple neck and 22-fret Roseacer fingerboard with dot inlays – with an all-over Satin Black finish – the company claims the sleek new model is “adapted for the darker side of rock and metal”.

Its pickup configuration consists of a pair of Roswell humbuckers, which can be controlled via its single volume and tone knobs and three-way selector switch.

Other features include a DLX TE bridge, diecast tuners, a double-action truss rod and pre-installed 010 to 046 guitar strings.

The TE-20HH SBK is available now for $91/£82. For more information, head to Harley Benton.