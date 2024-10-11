“The same high-quality performance at an even more budget-friendly price point”: Harley Benton has made its absurdly affordable ST-Modern lineup even cheaper with a range of $200 HSS S-types

If Harley Benton instruments have proved one thing, it’s that well-spec’d and beautiful-looking electric guitars can be found at incredibly humble price points.

The release of the company’s latest Strat-a-like, the ST-Modern HSS – a no-frills take on its already absurdly affordable ST-Modern Plus HSS recipe – aims to further prove that point.

The Thomann-owned luthier launched the ST-Modern Plus HSS back in June, offering boutique Strat-inspired designs for under $400. This new model now scales back some of its more indulgent trimmings for an even cheaper offering that doesn't compromise on performance.

Priced around the $200 mark, the the ST-Modern HSS’ poplar body is designed with a tapered heel and sculpted rear contour for easy access to the upper frets. It even brings a roasted Canadian maple neck to the table, and caps it with either a Canadian maple or laurel fingerboard, depending on the finish.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For maple ’board fans, there are Shell Pink, Olympic White and Flame Bengal Burst finishes to choose from. Seafoam Green, Lake Placid Blue, Black and Flame Blue Burst colorways pair with laurel fingerboards.

Further still, the ST-Modern's more expensive sibling’s D-shaped neck profile and compound radius (12”-16”) both remain. Hardware specs include Sung-Il ML-55 locking tuners and a Sung-Il BS-213 synchronized deluxe tremolo system.

These start to take the guitar away from the Plus’ template – a theme that continues through to its electronics. HBZ Custom Wound VT pickups are on offer here, with a humbucker in the bridge and single-coils in the middle and neck positions. A five-way pickup switch sits alongside them, with singular Volume and Tone controls. The latter also serves as a push/pull for coil splits.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Left-handed guitarists are catered for, with three colorways – Shell Pink, Lake Placid Blue and Flame Bengal Burst – available.

Says Harley Benton, “[With] the same high-quality performance as its Plus counterpart, but at an even more budget-friendly price point, the ST-Modern HSS is a true workhorse.”

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Harley Benton ST-Modern HSS is available now, with prices starting from just $197.

Jump over to Harley Benton to discover the whole family.

For those skeptical of the playability of budget-friendly guitars, Guitar World spoke to Scott Poley of tribute act Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac last year after he played a $40 Harley Benton Strat copy every night of a 113-date arena tour.