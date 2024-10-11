“The same high-quality performance at an even more budget-friendly price point”: Harley Benton has made its absurdly affordable ST-Modern lineup even cheaper with a range of $200 HSS S-types

By
published

Roasted maple necks, compound radius fingerboards, and contoured neck heels head up the new ST-Modern HSS models, some of which are priced as low as $197

Harley Benton ST-Modern HSS
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

If Harley Benton instruments have proved one thing, it’s that well-spec’d and beautiful-looking electric guitars can be found at incredibly humble price points.

The release of the company’s latest Strat-a-like, the ST-Modern HSS – a no-frills take on its already absurdly affordable ST-Modern Plus HSS recipe – aims to further prove that point.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.