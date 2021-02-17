Harley Benton unveils slim and super-affordable CG-400CE nylon-string acoustic-electric

Harley Benton has recently rolled out everything from ukuleles to bass amps to power supplies. Now the uber-affordable gear brand has unveiled a nylon-string acoustic-electric guitar, the thinline CG-400CE.

Slim and compact, the CG-400CE boasts a 7cm body depth, a 650 mm scale length and a 48 mm nut. There’s also a cutaway for easy access to the upper frets.

Specs include a spruce top with fan bracing, okoume back and sides, an okume neck with carbon reinforcement and a 19-fret curved blackwood tek fingerboard and bridge.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

There’s also a slotted headstock, deluxe chrome tuners and ABS body bindings, and electronics are an HB-3t preamp system with an integrated chromatic tuner.

The CG-400CE is offered in an open-pore satin black finish for a very Harley Benton-esque price of just $110.

For more information, head to Harley Benton.