Harley Benton launches two ukuleles adorned with Hawaiian tattoo-style artwork

While Harley Benton is known for being a brand that deals in affordable instruments, it certainly doesn't shy away from producing eye-catching designs. Extending its already vast ukulele offering, the company has announced two new models, each adorned with Hawaiian tattoo-style artwork.

The Hawaii Concert Spruce Tattoo and Hawaii Soprano Spruce Tattoo both feature solid spruce tops with mahogany backs and sides, okoume necks and rosewood fingerboards and bridges.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The concert-sized model is naturally larger than the soprano, and as such features 17 frets as opposed to the soprano's 15.

Harley Benton says the Concert version sports wider fret spacing, making it “slightly easier to handle for learners or players transitioning from guitar.”

The launch follows the company's Concert Ukulele DIY Kit, which allows aspiring luthiers to build their own ukulele.

The Hawaii Concert Spruce Tattoo and Hawaii Soprano Spruce Tattoo are available now for $90 and $80, respectively. For more information, head over to Harley Benton.