Harley Benton unveils ultra-compact, uber-affordable Block-300B bass amp head

Harley Benton is no stranger to producing affordable bass gear. From its SolidBass range of amps and cabs to its sub-$150 hard rock bass guitars, the Thomann-owned gear company has staked a hefty claim in the world of the low-end.

The brand's latest bass amp offering – the Block-300B head – continues its trend of outfitting its gear with price-defying specs.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Housed in a compact chassis and weighing only 1.55kg, the Block-300B boasts 300W of power courtesy of its Class-D ICE power amplifier.

Controls include dials for Input, Output and Line, a five-band EQ and a Hi/Low switch for choosing between active and passive bass tones.

Other features include headphone, Speakon and DI outputs, plus Pre/post and lift/GND switches.

The Block-300B is available now for $200. For more information, head over to Harley Benton.