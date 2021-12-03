Harmony celebrates a classic build with the $699 H72 Reissue

Harmony has announced the arrival of the H72 Reissue, an affordable update of one its classic semi-hollow electric guitar models.

The original H72 first launched in 1966, featured DeArmond pickups and was manufactured in the USA. In contrast, the new H72 Reissue is an import, produced in Korea, which means the model comes with an attractive $699 price tag, but Harmony maintains it's a pretty faithful update, based on the original blueprints.

The body is constructed from maple laminate and there’s a maple neck, with an ebony fingerboard, 12” fret radius, 24.75” scale length and a comfortable ‘C’ neck profile.

While you won’t find the new H72 Reissue equipped with DeArmonds, there is a pair of ‘Mustache’ gold foil mini-humbuckers (which sound great in the demo, below), along with the traditional 2x volume, 2x tone control knobs and a three-way pickup selector.

Harmony has also kept the distinctive harp-like tailpiece, alongside familiar features like the f-holes and black diamond scratchguard around the pickup selector.

David Nam Le, Harmony’s General Manager, says “In speaking with Harmony artists and fans, we found a huge amount of love for the vintage H72’s look and feel. We’re very proud to revive a small, but very important, piece of Harmony’s storied history with this reissue.

“Complete with many details that connect the H72 Reissue to its original build, we see this as not only a celebration of Harmony’s past but also what’s to come as our journey continues.”

The Harmony H72 Reissue is available from harmony.co at a price of $699.