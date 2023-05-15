Is this the return of Stella? The first US-made Harmony acoustic guitars for 50 years could be on the way...

By Matt Parker
published

The brand once beloved by Jimmy Page, Dan Auerbach and The Rolling Stones looks set to make a return to its acoustic roots

A guitar headstock boasting the Stella and Harmony logos
(Image credit: Harmony Guitars)

Harmony Guitars – the former catalog brand that was reprised in 2018 – looks set to begin production of US-made acoustic guitars for the first time since the mid-’70s.

The guitar manufacturer’s parent company Vista Musical Instruments is currently advertising for an acoustic luthier (opens in new tab) at its production facility at 225 Parsons Street in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Both Harmony and Heritage operate from the address – and neither currently produce acoustics. However, as Guitar.com (opens in new tab) points out Harmony is the more likely candidate, given its extensive history as an acoustic manufacturer. 

Indeed, Harmony reacquired the Stella Guitars brand earlier this year, which would make an ideal home for its new acoustic builds. 

“We are thrilled to bring the Harmony and Stella brands back together under the same roof,” said Harmony CEO Meng Ru Kuok, at the time. While nothing is confirmed yet, that “roof” now looks very likely to be 225 Parsons Street.

Harmony has a long acoustic legacy, both with and without Stella. It was founded in 1892, initially producing small-bodied acoustics and, in 1916, was bought by catalog giant Sears and continued to grow across the following decades, eventually becoming the US’ largest guitar manufacturer. 

In 1965 alone it is thought to have produced and sold somewhere in the region of 350,000 instruments. Harmony also bought and operated the Stella brand (for the first time) in 1939 and its builds were often marketed under other brand names. 

Given its previous production numbers and numerous brands, Harmony’s guitars were extremely widespread and have had many fans over the years, from Elvis, Howlin’ Wolf, The Rolling Stones and Jimmy Page – who used his Harmony Sovereign on Stairway To Heaven – through to contemporary players like Dan Auerbach. 

Harmony (and Stella) eventually went out of business in the mid-’70s, following the end of the post-Beatles guitar buying boom. Stella was reprised first, though, under a separate company. 

Harmony was relaunched in 2018, when Vista bought the rights to the name and introduced an evolving line of US- and Korean-made electric guitars, including the H72

Five years on it has reacquired Stella and, it seems, is ready to fire up production on USA acoustics once more.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.