ALBUMIf You’re Young (Fearless Records)

SOUND Over the past two years this New Jersey band refined its garage-y soul-inspired indie rock through extensive touring with bands, including the Futureheads and Biffy Clyro. The result of that hard work is heard on the Static Jacks’ debut, which explores themes of drunken love, disillusionment and lost youth.

KEY TRACK “Into the Sun”

Listen to The Static Jack's "Into the Sun":

The Static Jacks "Into The Sun" by GuitarWorld