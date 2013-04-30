Heaven's Basement to Headline at "Aftermath," the After-Party of the Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show

UK hard rockers Heaven’s Basement have been tapped as headliners for the “Aftermath,” the official after-party of the Fifth Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show Presented By Epiphone.

The quartet will perform at The Viper Room in Los Angeles on Friday, May 3. Limited tickets are available and can be bought here. Heaven’s Basement also will appear at the the Fifth Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show the day before.

Immediately following their set at the “Aftermath,” Heaven’s Basement will hit the road and be featured on the bill of US rock festivals UFiesta, Carolina Rebellion, Rockfest, Rock on the Range and Rocklahoma. The quartet also will serve as main support for Buckcherry on their tour, including a return to NYC on May 23 at Irving Plaza. They'll also play a string of club shows with The Last Vegas.

Heaven’s Basement’s debut album, Filthy Empire (Red Bull Records), is in stores now. Filthy Empire was produced by John Feldmann (The Used, Papa Roach, Black Veil Brides). The first single, “Fire, Fire,” is impacting Active Rock radio. Check out the video for the single, directed by Michael Maxxis (Ours, Sum 41, and Our Lady Peace), here. Another track “I Am Electric” was recently used in the new “Need For Speed Most Wanted” video game and its trailer which can be seen here.

About the Revolver Golden Gods:

Each year, Revolver throws the premier US hard rock and metal awards show, the Revolver Golden Gods. In its fifth year, the show has featured appearances by Marilyn Manson & Johnny Depp, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Motley Crue, Rob Halford, Dave Grohl, Slash, Lemmy Kilmister, Dave Mustaine, William Shatner, Sebastian Bach, Alice Cooper, Kat Von D, and many others. For more information on the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show presented by Epiphone, visit goldengodsawards.com.

Heaven’s Basement U.S. tour dates:

MAY

4Mesa, AZUfest At Mesa Quail Run Park

5Rockingham, NCCarolina Rebellion

11Kansas City, MORockfest At Liberty Memorial Park

12Waterloo, IASpicoli’s Grill and The Reverb Rock Garden+

15Steger, ILAnother Hole In The Wall+

16Battle Creek, MIPlanet Rock+

17Jackson, MIThe Foundry+

18Columbus, OHRock On The Range

21Patchogue, NYThe Emporium*

22Point Pleasant, NJJenks*

23New York, NYIrving Plaza*

26Pryor, OKRocklahoma

29Bethlehem, PASands Bethlehem Event Center*

30Providence, RIFete Ballroom*

31Hampton Beach, NHHampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

*supporting Buckcherry

+with The Last Vegas

