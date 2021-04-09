Heritage Guitars unveils the Core Collection H-150 Artisan Aged

Heritage Guitars has launched a Custom Shop variation of its H-150 electric guitar, the Core Collection H-150 Artisan Aged.

Build-wise, the guitar features an nitrocellulose-finished mahogany body with a curly maple top, '50s C-style mahogany neck and 12"-radius, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard. Finishes available include Dark Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst and Dirty Lemon Burst.

Designed to look and play like “a well-loved vintage guitar”, the Core Collection H-150 Artisan Aged was crafted at the company's factory at 225 Parsons Street in Kalamazoo, and features a finish achieved via a proprietary aging method.

Electronics include a pair of Heritage Custom Shop 225 humbucking pickups – controlled via two sets of volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch – CTS pots and period-appropriate Orange Drop capacitors.

Other features include a holly-veneered headstock with Heritage-designed tuning machines and a locking bridge with an aluminum stopbar tailpiece.

“The way we carry out our Artisan Aged treatment at the Heritage Custom Shop is painstaking and unique to every single guitar,” says Edwin Wilson, head of Research and Development at Heritage.

“Everything is done by hand. We ensure every checking detail or wear mark appears as accurate as possible, not at random. It is an art.”

The Core Collection H-150 Artisan Aged is available now for $4,299. For more information, head to Heritage Guitars.