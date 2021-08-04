Ibanez debuts duo of sleek semi-hollow AR Standard models, the AR520H and AR520HFM

Ibanez has unveiled two elegantly styled electric guitars to join up with its existing AR Standard lineup, the AR520H and AR520HFM.

Described by the brand as being inspired by the original Artist series models of the late ‘70s, the two dashing six-strings seek to combine luxurious looks with a robust tonal versatility.

The bodies of both guitars are constructed from maple, with okoume backs and a single f-hole also joining the fray. While the Violin Sunburst-finished AR520HFM sports a flamed top, the more muted Black AR520H features a standard maple top.

Three-piece maple necks, sporting Ibanez’s line-standard AR profile and fixed to the body by a smooth heel set-in joint, also feature, with each guitar packing bound 22-fret jatoba fingerboards with acrylic and abalone block inlays.

Image 1 of 2 Ibanez AR520HFM (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 2 Ibanez AR520H (Image credit: Ibanez)

Other functional features include a Gibraltar Performer bridge and a Quik Change Classic tailpiece, both of which are decked out in a stylish gold aesthetic.

In terms of pickups, both models come loaded with a set of gold-covered Super 58 passive/alnico humbuckers – an appointment in tune with the guitars’ classic jazz-inspired vibe.

Despite the vintage-esque appearances of the latest AR Standards, the circuitry that features under the hood promises considerable versatility, with both models boasting not one, but two, of Ibanez’s Tri-Sound switches.

Lining up alongside a three-way selector switch and master knobs for tone and volume, the two Tri-Sound toggles are each wired specifically to the bridge and neck pickups, respectively. Not only do the switches let you use the humbuckers in parallel, they can also be used to split the pickup in order to access single-coil tones.

Image 1 of 4 Ibanez AR520HFM (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 2 of 4 Ibanez AR520HFM (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 3 of 4 Ibanez AR520H (Image credit: Ibanez) Image 4 of 4 Ibanez AR520H (Image credit: Ibanez)

The Ibanez AR520H and AR520HFM are both available now for $749 and $799, respectively.

For more information, visit Ibanez.