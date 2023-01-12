Ibanez launches its first-ever fretless headless design, a multi-scale ‘crossover’ bass and a 5-string electric upright

To most bass players of a certain age, the Ibanez brand name will conjure images of ‘50s semi-hollow guitars and ‘60s solid bodies with quirky body shapes and a distinctly jazzy flavour. Recent years, however, have seen the company include more modern designs in its line-up, encompassing a range of styles that offer something for almost every bassist out there.

New for 2023, the company’s ever-expanding bass range has yet more new models with the launch of the UB805 5-string electric upright bass, additions to the singlecut BTB and SR Premium lines, plus a completely new offering in the form of the SRC6MS Multi-Scale Crossover Bass (Bass VI).

Another highlight from the launch is the EHB1005F headless bass guitar, which Ibanez has said is the first-ever fretless EHB. It looks the part too, thanks to a blue Richlite fretboard and Arctic Ocean Matte finish.

EHB1005F Fretless With Blue Richlite Fingerboard

The EHB1005F headless bass shares a feature set with that of the existing EHB1000 series, albeit with a fretless blue Richlite fretboard and a new Arctic Ocean Matte finish. Certainly not your average 5-string, it’s equipped with a chambered American basswood body and a roasted maple/walnut neck. To make the most of the tonal qualities inherent in the design, the EHB1005F also features a pair of BH2 humbucking pickups wired to a Vari-mid 3-band EQ.

BTB865SC and BTB866SC

With a few tweaks to the traditional design and a smattering of ergonomic styling, this latest addition to the BTB lineup is intended as a happy combination of high-end aesthetics and aggressive visuals. It's available as both a 5- and 6-string and comes with a sleek singlecut neck-through body, 24 medium stainless steel frets, a detachable finger ramp and a unique combination of ash capped body wings finished in a weathered black low gloss. The Bartolini humbuckers are wired to an Ibanez custom 3-band EQ.

SRC6MS Multi-Scale Crossover Bass (Bass VI)

With a nod to the original SRC6 Crossover bass that Ibanez first introduced in 2014, this new iteration incorporates a multi-scale design, with scale lengths running from 28.5-inches on the first string to 30-inches on the 6th string. Other notable specs include a mono-rail bridge, a rosewood fretboard and Bartolini BH2 pickups. Having split the difference between a baritone guitar and a short-scale bass, we’re told the SRC6 Crossover will be extremely useful for guitarists who want to explore ultra-low frequency riffs or bassists seeking something leaning slightly more towards the treble side of things.

UB805 5-String Electric Upright Bass

The newest addition to the Upswing line of electric basses, the UB805, adds a low B string to the existing 4-string model. Designed to play like a conventional upright bass, but in a more portable format, other features include a maple body, Jatoba fingerboard and a 34-inch scale length. The electronics are provided by a custom AeroSilk Piezo Pickup system. You also get a custom TAMA Roadpro stand and gig bag.

SR1350B Series Premium Basses

So what’s been done to the Ibanez SR Premium line? Well, the updated lineup features a new combination of top woods, and a brand-new dual mocha burst flat finish. The new top is a mix of Walnut, Panga Panga, and Maple, which according to Ibanez, in combination with the new finish, affords the ideal balance of features with nuanced and attractive visual updates.



Otherwise, the new models continue the traditional SR formula with an Atlas-4 5pc Panga Panga/Purpleheart neck, KTS™ TITANIUM reinforcement rods, Nordstrand Big Single pickups and a 3-Band EQ.

To find out more about the full Ibanez bass range, head over to Ibanez (opens in new tab).