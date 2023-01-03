Ibanez expands its stompbox catalog with impressively spec'd, slider-equipped Pentatone Preamp pedal

By Matt Owen
published

Promising everything from “simple tone shaping to crunchy overdrive," the generously appointed pedal offers five sound sculpting sections, including a five-band EQ, an onboard noise gate, and Pre and Post Boost controls

Ibanez's Pentatone Preamp pedal
(Image credit: Ibanez)

After ushering in the new year with the experimental Axe Design Lab series – a collection of electric guitars that aim to create “new frontiers and limitless creative potential for any modern guitarist” – Ibanez has now turned its attention to the pedal market.

As such, it has unveiled the Pentatone Preamp: a distortion-based preamp pedal that offers a huge array of tone-tweaking possibilities by way of a flexible five-band parametric EQ and numerous versatile control knobs.

It looks to be one of Ibanez’s most intuitive and expansive pedal releases in recent memory, offering a generous 12 control knobs in total, four toggle switches, two footswitches and the aforementioned five-band EQ.

Image 1 of 3
Ibanez Pentatone Preamp
(Image credit: Ibanez)

As for what all of these controls do, the bulk of the pedal is concerned with the EQ: the five level sliders – which cover -10 to +10 dB – work alongside frequency-altering control knobs, all of which open up opportunities for in-depth sound sculpting.

Above the main EQ are controls for the distortion, which include a simple two-band EQ comprising Treble and Bass, as well as standard Gain and Level knobs that are said to help users harness a wide breadth of tones all the way from clean to “crushing distortion."

Elsewhere, a Bright toggle switch helps to boost the high frequency range in an effort to enhance the pedal’s treble response, while an onboard noise gate – again, triggered via a toggle switch – can be used to tame particularly wild gain sounds.

That’s not all, though: the spec sheet is capped off by Pre Boost and Post Boost control knobs, which work to push the gain section of the Pentatone Preamp and adjust the overall level, respectively.

While only the Post Boost is assigned to a footswitch, the Pre Boost – engaged by a dedicated toggle switch – can also be controlled by Ibanez’s separate IFS2L footswitch for greater convenience.

That same input can also be used to give the IFS2L triggering control over the pedal’s five-band EQ section.

All of this results in a well-spec’d pedalboard companion that, according to Ibanez, “covers it all," from “simple tone shaping to crunchy overdrive."

The Pentatone Preamp is available to preorder now for $249.

To find out more, head over to Ibanez (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.