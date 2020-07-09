Channel some of shred’s most iconic guitar tones with AmpliTube Joe Satriani

IK Multimedia has now officially released the long-awaited AmpliTube Joe Satriani, which packages the shred lord’s most iconic tones into a plugin and app for Mac/PC, iPhone and iPad.

AmpliTube Joe Satriani features five pedals and three guitar amps with matching cabinets, created to Satch’s exacting specifications using IK’s Dynamic Interaction Modeling.

Those models include:

Satch VM, modelled after Satriani's Marshall JVM410HJS signature head

SJ50, modelled after a ’93 Peavey 5150

Boston 100, an expanded version of the ’82 Scholz Rockman model with stereo mode and cabinet modelling

Satch Wah - modelled after a Vox BBW Wah

Satch Dist - modelled after an early ’80s, Japanese-made Boss DS-1

Satch Overdrive - modelled after an early ’80s, Japanese-made Boss OD-1

Tube Overdrive - modelled after a mid-’80s Chandler Tube Driver

Satch Octave - modelled after an Ultimate Octave

There are also song presets spanning Satch’s entire discography, from 1987’s landmark Surfing with the Alien, right up to this year’s Shapeshifting.

Satriani joins the likes of Brian May, Dimebag Darrell and Slash in IK Multimedia’s roster of signature artists.

AmpliTube Joe Satriani is available now for $99 on Mac/PC, while the Joe Satriani Collection for iPhone and iPad costs $24.99 via the AmpliTube CS app.

Head over to IK Multimedia for more info.