6.66 meter cables and Blood Splatter straps headline Jackson's new, none-more-metal line of accessories and merchandise

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The company's new designs bring a decidedly demonic air to usually mundane pieces of gear

Two people wear Jackson Guitars-branded T-shirts
(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Are your usual electric guitar strings, guitar straps and guitar cables too boring? Need some accessories that are perhaps... a bit scarier? If so, Jackson's got you covered.

The company's new accessories are about as metal it gets, bringing a decidedly demonic, appropriate-for-Halloween-season air to products that, admittedly, can sometimes be a bit boring to talk about.

Chief among these is the company's new, 6.66 meter guitar cable. Available in black with red spatter or all-black looks, the cable features 24K gold-plated jacks, heavy duty shielding and 8mm OD wire, and one straight plug and one right-angle plug. The 6.66 meter cable is available now, for $49.

If you wish, perhaps, to not connect to demonic forces (or want a shorter cable), Jackson has also announced a new 3.33 meter cable available in the same black with red spatter and all-black looks. Loaded up with the same features as its 6.66 meter counterpart, the cable rings up at $34.

Image 1 of 2
Jackson's new 6.66 m guitar cable
(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Also among Jackson's spicy new accessories are two straps: one covered in metal studs, and one with the same blood spatter motif as found on the new cables.

The splatter strap is available in black or white, is adjustable from 39" - 68" and features a shark fin leather end piece. It's listed for $29.

The metal stud strap, unsurprisingly, is a more high-end item. Made of leather, with hand-pressed metal studs, it goes for $199.

Less horror-themed but still of note are the company's new Soloist guitar strings. Available in Light, Medium, Heavy and Extra Heavy sets (in both regular and drop-tuned 6-string incarnations), Light and Medium 7-string sets, and Light 8-string sets, the strings ring up at $6, $8 and $10 a set (for the 6-, 7- and 8-string sets, respectively.)

Sets of Jackson guitar strings, laid out so as to summon a demonic presence

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Along with the guitar gear, Jackson also launched a new line of apparel, featuring new T-shirts with spooky "Skeletone," "Sharkrot" and "R.I.P. logo" themes, and some more regular ones sporting Jackson's 'shark-fin' motif. 

The shark fin-themed T-shirts are available for $29, while the Skeletone and R.I.P. logo T-shirts go for $34. The Sharkrot long-sleeved shirt, meanwhile, is available for $44.

For more info on these, and all of the company's accessories, visit Jackson (opens in new tab).

