James Bay joins forces with Fender to offer five fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson

By published

Winners of the contest will also receive 12 months of free access to Fender Play

James Bay
(Image credit: Fender)

British singer-songwriter and electric guitar player James Bay has teamed up with Fender to offer five fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson later this month.

The lesson will take place on July 25 at the Fender Artist Showroom in Covent Garden, London, and fans can enter by simply pre-ordering Bay's forthcoming third album, Leap, in any format. 

Only orders placed before 4 p.m. on July 14 will be eligible for the contest. Winners – who will also receive 12 months of free access to Fender Play – will be selected at random and contacted via email on July 15. 

“Learning to play the guitar always worked best for me when I had someone there to show me," Bay said of the initiative in a statement. "It’s the most fun and most interactive way to learn. I’m excited to get together at Fender and pass on some of my favorite tricks and moves to help someone better their playing too.”

Bay also recently collaborated with Fender – Fender Master Builder Paul Waller in particular – to create a unique Pink Lemonade Mustang.

Loaded with hand-wound P-90s courtesy of boutique pickup maker Curtis Novak, the relic'd guitar stands entirely alone in the voluminous Fender catalog for boasting a 'Pink Lemonade' logo on its headstock.

"Apparently, on every headstock they [Fender] have ever produced, they’ve never put anything more than the model name after the word ‘Fender’," Bay explained to Guitar World in a recent interview. "So ‘Pink Lemonade’, in the Mustang font, is the first time they’ve ever done that. There were a lot of boardroom meetings to just allow one guitar to get made like that.”

Leap is set for release this Friday, July 8, via Mercury/Republic. You can preorder the album and learn more about the in-person guitar lesson contest via Bay's website (opens in new tab).

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.