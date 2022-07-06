James Bay joins forces with Fender to offer five fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson

British singer-songwriter and electric guitar player James Bay has teamed up with Fender to offer five fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson later this month.

The lesson will take place on July 25 at the Fender Artist Showroom in Covent Garden, London, and fans can enter by simply pre-ordering Bay's forthcoming third album, Leap, in any format.

Only orders placed before 4 p.m. on July 14 will be eligible for the contest. Winners – who will also receive 12 months of free access to Fender Play – will be selected at random and contacted via email on July 15.

“Learning to play the guitar always worked best for me when I had someone there to show me," Bay said of the initiative in a statement. "It’s the most fun and most interactive way to learn. I’m excited to get together at Fender and pass on some of my favorite tricks and moves to help someone better their playing too.”

Bay also recently collaborated with Fender – Fender Master Builder Paul Waller in particular – to create a unique Pink Lemonade Mustang.

Loaded with hand-wound P-90s courtesy of boutique pickup maker Curtis Novak, the relic'd guitar stands entirely alone in the voluminous Fender catalog for boasting a 'Pink Lemonade' logo on its headstock.

"Apparently, on every headstock they [Fender] have ever produced, they’ve never put anything more than the model name after the word ‘Fender’," Bay explained to Guitar World in a recent interview. "So ‘Pink Lemonade’, in the Mustang font, is the first time they’ve ever done that. There were a lot of boardroom meetings to just allow one guitar to get made like that.”

Leap is set for release this Friday, July 8, via Mercury/Republic. You can preorder the album and learn more about the in-person guitar lesson contest via Bay's website (opens in new tab).