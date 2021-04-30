Jason Hook joins country rocker Cory Marks for new single, Blame It On The Double

In one of his first releases since leaving Five Finger Death Punch, Jason Hook has joined Canadian country-rocker Cory Marks on his new single, Blame It On The Double.

The track – which also features Theory of a Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly – sees Hook throw down some killer wah-touched leads wielding his signature Epiphone M-4 Explorer electric guitar. Watch the video below.

Blame It On The Double first appeared on Marks' 2020 album Who I Am, albeit with Hook and Connolly. The new version is set to feature on upcoming horror-thriller film, The Retaliators.

“[The track] is the perfect country-rock anthem going into the weekend,” says Marks. “I grew up on Merle Haggard, Waylon [Jennings], Pantera and Ozzy, and I think this song really reflects those influences.

“It has that country storyline, soulful vocals, and a rock edge and attitude that makes it stand out and show you the range of who I am as an artist.

“And I couldn’t have accomplished that without Tyler and Jason, who both really brought that epic rock energy. We had a lot of fun shooting this video in L.A together. I’m also excited for everyone to see the song (and me!) in The Retaliators, as it really takes on a new life in the context of the film.”

Adds Hook: “I feel honored to be asked to contribute to this fantastic song written by my dear friends Cory Marks and Kevin Churko.”

“I love what Cory is doing,” Connolly adds. “I think he is the future of outlaw country music. When asked to be on this track, I jumped at the chance.”

Following Jason Hook's departure from Five Finger Death Punch in 2020, British shredder Andy James joined the band as their lead guitarist.