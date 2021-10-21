Jim Root is working on a Charvel signature model

Jim Root has confirmed he is working with Charvel on a new signature guitar.

The guitarist shared the news on Instagram, posting multiple close-up pictures of the typically Root-esque stripped-back San Dimas – as well as one with Slipknot production coordinator Simon Robinson, who by their exchanges looks to have helped design the guitar – adding that the model is “coming soon”.

While the post's caption gives little away, Root dives into detail on the instrument's spec sheet in the comments section.

Complementing the guitar's black or white-finished mahogany body is a standard maple neck and compound-radius fingerboard. When asked why he didn't opt for roasted maple as a neck material, the guitarist replies: “I wanted standard maple so it would get all gross and worn in eventually”.

In terms of fingerboard material, maple is a notable change from Root's other signature models, like his Fender Jazzmaster V4. He explains: “I had good luck with [maple fingerboards] in the studio and that resurrected my fondness of them.”

The new Charvel also sports a Floyd Rose tremolo system, another departure from his usual hardtail bridge configuration.

“All the guitars I ‘grew up’ playing had Floyds,” the guitarist explains. “I moved away from them for Slipknot, [as it] just wasn't practical at the time. But I kinda missed it. So, back to it on some guitars.”

Electronics come by way of a pair of EMG Jim Root Signature Daemonum humbuckers – like those fitted in Root's Jazzmaster V4 – controlled, in classic Jim Root fashion, via a singular volume knob and, presumably, a three-way selector switch.

Several of the model's specs deviate from those of his Fenders, though Root remains loyal to his Jazzmasters.

In response to a comment calling the new Charvel “sick”, but saying it's “barely not good enough to beat” his Jazzmaster V4”, Root responds: “Jazzmasters are a special breed. [They're] different animals.”

In terms of allegiance, Root remains a Fender signature artist, as Charvel is owned by Fender.

Talking availability, Root says the guitar “will be available to the public sometime in 2022”, though he adds he's “not sure exactly when”. Price-wise, he says he and Charvel are “trying to keep it under $1,500”.

Jim Root unveiled two new guitars – a one-of-a-kind Black Paisley version of his Jazzmaster V4 and a custom Fender Meteora – during Slipknot's recent shows at Rocklahoma, Inkcarceration and Riot Fest.