“I’m sure people will say, ‘What’s this doing here?’” Joe Satriani reveals the one mod he’s made to all his EVH guitars ahead of the Best of All Worlds tour – and the vintage Music Man Wolfgang he’s taking on the road

Ahead of the tour kickoff this weekend, Satch has showcased the complete guitar rack he's planning to take with him

Joe Satriani with three of his Best Of All Worlds electric guitars
(Image credit: Joe Satriani/YouTube)

Joe Satriani is set to hit the road with Sammy Hagar, Jason Bonham and Michael Anthony to commence the hotly anticipated Best Of All World tour this weekend – and he’s given fans a comprehensive look at the electric guitars he’ll be taking with him.

Satch’s quest to harness Eddie Van Halen’s guitar tone – which will be key in helping him perform the Hagar- and Roth-era Van Halen material that will be part of the tour's setlist – has been meticulous, and well-documented.

