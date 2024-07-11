“I’m sure people will say, ‘What’s this doing here?’” Joe Satriani reveals the one mod he’s made to all his EVH guitars ahead of the Best of All Worlds tour – and the vintage Music Man Wolfgang he’s taking on the road
Satch’s quest to harness Eddie Van Halen’s guitar tone – which will be key in helping him perform the Hagar- and Roth-era Van Halen material that will be part of the tour's setlist – has been meticulous, and well-documented.
The Wolfgang’s presence wasn’t the only new piece of information, though. Satriani also revealed the one mod he’s made to all his EVH guitars for the upcoming Van Halen-honoring shows, which involved equipping speed volume knobs to help with quick dynamic changes.
“I’m sure people will say, ‘What’s this speed knob doing here?’” Satch says when going over his Elephant of Mars guitar, the only Ibanez to feature the mod.
“Well, it’s because I need the numbers. Some of the songs, I really just need to look down really quick and find out where ‘four’ is on the volume knob.”
Indeed, the speed volume knob can be found on all the EVH models he’s got in his tour rack. It’s by no means the radical modification of the lot – it’s hardly a Sustainiac on a Frankie, for example – but it’s clearly the most important.
Indeed, the Frankie is the only EVH to have been fitted with a Sustainiac. The Wolfgang instead opts for a neck humbucker, and the Eruption model – which might not even see stage action, Satch says – has only one bridge pickup. The speed knob, meanwhile, is everywhere.
However, what’s perhaps most surprising is the fact Satch also confirmed his EVH instruments won't serve as his main touring guitars. Instead, that role will go to his chrome Ibanez signature, while the black variant will be his 5150 guitar.
“Those are the guitars I’m going to be bringing out,” Satriani concludes. “I’m not quite sure which ones are going to be the ones I’ll use on every song, but I’ll have fun. I’ll mix it up.”
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.