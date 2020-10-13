Joe Satriani spans a career's worth of guitar tones in new signature AmpliTube showcase, Shifting Song

IK Multimedia unveiled the Joe Satriani AmpliTube earlier this year, and now the company has unveiled a new feature for the package: Joe Satriani's AmpliTube Shifting Song, an original song written and recorded by the electric guitar player that “offers a unique retrospective of the many aspirational tones that span his full career.”

Satriani performed all of the guitar and keyboard parts in the song, and recorded it using AmpliTube Joe Satriani, as well as his personal AXE I/O premium audio interface.

Said Satch: "I had so much fun exploring my legacy tones and techniques on this musical trip down memory lane. It was all done with IK Multimedia's AmpliTube Joe Satriani Collection software suite!

"I dug deep into my collection's presets as well as AmpliTube's enormous selection of sonic options to create a series of musical vignettes, all tied together with a deep groove and a decided nod to a few of my well-known songs."

He also laid out his signal chain, saying he used “My Ibanez JS guitars, five-string bass, acoustic guitar and mandolin into IK's AXE I/O interface, then straight to my Pro Tools rig. Then I fired up the AmpliTube JS presets. No amps, no speaker cabinets, no microphones.

“It's amazing how easy and flexible this setup is. AmpliTube gives you the tools to take each patch and manipulate it in so many ways, it's really inspiring."

Joe Satriani's AmpliTube Shifting Song is available for free on the IK Multimedia website, and AmpliTube Joe Satriani users can play along to the track and explore the settings used by Satch.

To check it out, head to Soundcloud or IK Multimedia.