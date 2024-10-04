“He took it on tour, beat the heck out of it, then painted it. This is a family heirloom now”: Joe Satriani gifted Steve Vai his relic’d, custom-painted Ibanez signature – now it’s one of Vai’s most treasured guitars
The birthday gift – which is unlike any Satch signature you've ever seen before – ranks alongside the ‘Swiss Cheese’ guitar and Vai's first-ever Fender Strat as one of the virtuoso’s most prized instruments
Coming in third, though, was a rather peculiar black-finished Satch Ibanez guitar, which had been gifted to Vai by Satriani himself for his birthday one year.
It’s not your standard Satriani Ibanez, though: it sports a ridiculously heavy relic’d finish and a wild custom artwork – painted by none other than Satriani himself – on the back. And it’s this guitar that Steve considers to be a Vai family heirloom.
Steve Vai - Guitar Tour: Satriani's Birthday Gift, the "Swiss Cheese" Guitar, First Guitar & More - YouTube
Explaining the origins of his road worn Satch guitar, Vai recalls, “I had a very good birthday one year when my good buddy Joe Satriani gifted me this guitar.
“He took it on tour and he played it. He took it home and he beat the heck out of it, then he painted it,” he continues, turning the guitar over to reveal its wild custom artwork – complete with ‘Happy Birthday Steve’ decaled onto the backplate. “This is a family heirloom now.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
At first glance, the guitar itself appears to be a JS2 of some sorts, notably with a Sustainiac Stealth Pro pickup in the neck position. A rather peculiar appointment, considering that factory black JS models were either HH or HSH in their setup. Further still, the only black HS Satch model (the JS2450) came loaded with a Satch Track DiMarzio.
Most likely, this was a custom-modded model purpose-built for live shows (or a completely different model altogether, owing to the patchy paint job?), which just makes its sentimental value even greater.
Either way, it’s a very cool guitar, and it’s kind of making us want relic’d Ibanez Satch guitars to become a thing.
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.