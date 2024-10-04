“He took it on tour, beat the heck out of it, then painted it. This is a family heirloom now”: Joe Satriani gifted Steve Vai his relic’d, custom-painted Ibanez signature – now it’s one of Vai’s most treasured guitars

The birthday gift – which is unlike any Satch signature you've ever seen before – ranks alongside the ‘Swiss Cheese’ guitar and Vai's first-ever Fender Strat as one of the virtuoso’s most prized instruments

Steve Vai with his custom Ibanez JS1, which was gifted to him by Joe Satriani. It features a heavy relic&#039;d black finish and custom artwork on the back
(Image credit: Positive Grid / YouTube)

From his Ibanez PIA all the way to his radical five-neck Hydra, Steve Vai is a man of many electric guitars – but the instrument he considers to be a “family heirloom” isn’t actually one of his own models: it’s a Joe Satriani signature guitar.

In a short video posted by Positive Grid – which recently collaborated with Vai on a Spark Mini signature amp – Vai can be seen discussing three of his most cherished guitars.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.