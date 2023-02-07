Watch John 5 put on a shred clinic in blistering new Strung Out playthrough video

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Armed with one of his trademark hot-rodded Teles, the new Mötley Crüe guitarist premieres a solo tune highlighted by some incredibly tasty unison guitar and bass two-hand tapping

Electric guitar hero John 5 is currently busy preparing to hit the road with hard-rock titans Mötley Crüe

Even in the midst of those rehearsals – the first of which was described by Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx as "fucking epic" – and preparations, the guitarist has still found time to work on solo material, as evidenced by today's premiere of a hard-hitting new solo song called Strung Out.

The song, the guitarist says, was inspired by his insatiable need to create on the guitar, and, as such, it features wild two-hand tapping – including an incredibly tasty section with unison guitar and bass guitar tapping – crazy kill switch antics... you name it. You can watch its playthrough video below.

"This song is called Strung Out because I am so obsessed with playing guitar that when I don’t play and create new music for a while, I start to go a little insane," the guitarist said in a press release. 

"There’ll be more Creatures [John 5's solo band] shows sometime in the near future and I really look forward to playing this song live."

For the video, John 5 uses one of his favorite Telecasters, a hardtail model equipped with just a single volume knob, a pair of humbuckers, and the aforementioned killswitch.

Though the guitar in question won't serve as the guitarist's main six-string for the Mötley Crüe dates – a role, John 5 revealed in a recent rig tour, that has been awarded to his Floyd Rose-equipped gold custom Tele – it will almost certainly make at least a few onstage appearances in the coming weeks.

John 5 was recruited to Mötley Crüe's ranks following the retirement of the band's longtime guitarist, Mick Mars, last October. The band will set out on a world tour with Def Leppard this month, which will begin with a pair of shows at the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 10 and 11.

For a full list of Mötley Crüe's tour dates, visit the band's website (opens in new tab).

Jackson Maxwell
