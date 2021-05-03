John Petrucci partners with Iron Smoke Distillery for new Rock the Barrel signature whiskey

John Petrucci has recently branched out beyond being a mere electric guitar legend, and now the Dream Theater and Liquid Tension Experiment maestro has continued to advance his non-six- (and seven- and eight-) string activities with his first signature bourbon, Rock the Barrel.

Generated from an exclusive collaboration with Iron Smoke Distillery, the 120-proof craft bourbon whiskey was handpicked by Petrucci from the thousands of barrels aging at Iron Smoke’s farm distillery in Fairport, New York. According to the distillery, the whiskey “bridges strength and smoothness with a whisper of applewood smoke sweetness.”

Said Petrucci, “As soon as I tasted Iron Smoke’s Cask Strength, I knew I wanted to partner with this distillery. “I take a craftsmanship approach with everything I do – whether it’s my guitar playing or the people I surround myself with. I care about details and caring to the fullest is what makes something great. Iron Smoke takes the same approach and that is why we forged what we consider the perfect relationship.”

(Image credit: Iron Smoke Distillery)

He continued, “The name Rock the Barrel is perfect because it gives you a sense of the experience you will have when this smoky goodness slides over your taste buds. Being from New York myself, I love how they go to family farms to get ingredients and age their bourbon in barrels from our great state.”

Rock the Barrel joins Iron Smoke’s collection of award-winning bourbon whiskeys created by Master Distiller Drew Westcott. Iron Smoke CEO and founder, Tommy Brunett, a fellow musician who played guitar for Modern English in the 1980s, conceptualized the release to complement Petrucci's taste profile.

“To join an award-winning distillery with one of the world’s greatest guitarists – it’s an amazing combination,” Brunett said. “There’s nothing like the age-old combo of bourbon and rock n’ roll! They go together like Elvis on velvet and we are more excited than a pack of weasels in a hen house!”

Iron Smoke’s small-batch edition of Rock the Barrel is available now for online purchase. Each 750ml bottle is personally autographed by Petrucci, and the label features a photo of the guitarist holding his signature Ernie Ball Music Man model.

The bottles are available for $200, and customers also receive an All-Access laminate which entitles them to join a live on-line tasting event with Petrucci and Brunett.

Additionally, all purchases come with a coupon for 20% off a Rock the Barrel t-shirt.

For more information, head to Iron Smoke Distillery.