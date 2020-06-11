Joyo’s new XL Jackman II supersizes the Bantamp’s feature set

Joyo has unveiled the latest addition to its range of Bantamp lunchbox guitar amp heads - the XL-Jackman II.

As the XL implies, this new iteration boasts an expanded feature set, namely separate clean and overdrive channels, with independent controls for volume, gain and tone on each.

(Image credit: Joyo Audio)

These British-inspired channels can now be switched between using the included footswitch, too.

Otherwise, the Jackman boasts the same features as its original incarnation, with onboard Bluetooth, an FX loop and headphone output.

The Jackman II is available now for $179 - head over to Joyo Audio for more info.