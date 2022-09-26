KHDK launches Shred signature pedal for Bernth Brodtrager, complete with “magic frequency” mid boost

KHDK Electronics has unveiled its latest all-star pedal collaboration, the Shred, developed with Austrian YouTube shredder Bernth Brodtrager.

Promising 100% clarity and 100% power, the Shred is unsurprisingly geared towards high-gain tones.

Key to delivering on the distortion pedal’s aims is the mid boost switch, an all-original design that promises to deliver a “magic frequency” to help riffs and solos cut through the mix.

You can hear Bernth give the pedal perhaps the ultimate test, by running it through his cheapest amp, the Boss Katana Mini – which, at the time of purchase, was a mere $90.

“Our big and quite ambitious mission statement with this pedal was solving the age-old frustration of always having to compromise between clarity, and punch and power,” Bernth explains in the demo.

“Our personal solution for this problem is right on the pedal – it’s called mid-boost. We spent a lot of time in the studio configuring this one. With the prototype pedal, we tuned the boost into two precision frequency bandwidths and combined them with the tone control.”

Although Bernth notes a full, high-production demo video is on the way, the clip goes some way to demonstrating the pedal’s clarity even at high gain levels, including how it delivers the articulation required for his ‘modular picking’ technique.

Like KHDK’s other signature releases for the likes of Scott Ian and Joe Duplantier, the Shred will be a limited run, and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, hand-numbered and signed by Bernth.

The KHDK Shred is available from October for $249 – KHDK Electronics (opens in new tab) has all the details.

Earlier this year, Bernth made headlines when he took the stage with Tool to lend his soloing skills to an epic rendition of Opiate in Prague.