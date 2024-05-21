“I may not be the absolute best player out there – in fact, I know I’m not! But what I have is an undying love for guitar and heavy metal”: Kiki Wong landed the gig of a lifetime with the Smashing Pumpkins – and she knows she has big shoes to fill

In November 2023, metal-loving shredder Kiki Wong told Guitar World that her long-term goals included “world domination,” while in the short term she wanted to “keep spreading the word of metal with my ridiculous videos,” adding: “and I hope I can have a few laughs and jams along the way.”

Six months later she’d make good on the former by way of the latter. Turns out her clips caught the attention of Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan, and when he staged an open call to replace guitarist Jeff Schroeder in October 2023 – and 10,000 people applied – she got the gig.

It's a surprisingly metal pick for the ‘90s alt-rock heroes. “It’s definitely been a challenge learning the Pumpkins style of rock,” Wong admits. “There’s so much feel and rhythmic eloquence that goes into their style of playing. I’ve been taking guitar lessons, going back to the blues roots, and even playing more acoustic to integrate it into my playing.”

Fortunately, while Wong is a ride-or-die metal fan, she – like many children of the ‘90s – grew up on the Pumpkins’ music. “I remember hearing Bullet With Butterly Wings for the first time and just having my mind completely blown,” she says. “I was just a kid getting into guitar. Cherub Rock was absolutely bonkers to me because there was so much finesse with the muting.

“Palm muting was a little tricky for me as a beginner, so it was kind of like this elusive magical sound they were making, and it really inspired me to work on my rhythm playing more.”

From indie artist to social media influencer to Pumpkins touring guitarist, Wong has come a long way – but she’s not done. “I’m 35 years old with a kid,” she says. “I’ve been playing piano since I was six, guitar since I was 13, drums since I was 16, and bass thrown in there somewhere.

“I’ve been in touring bands since I was 20. I’ve had a love/hate relationship with music – and even a point in my life where I didn't touch my guitars for three years and got a corporate job.

“I’ve played shit shows where there's no-one in the audience, where we got kicked off stage, to festivals and shows with pop artists that were aired on live TV. I fought tooth and nail and stuck to my guns. I always practiced more than one would think was worth it – because I feel like it takes longer for me than others.”

What led you to be among the 10,000 people who applied?

“One of my boyfriend’s close friends sent me a DM about the audition. At first glance, I didn’t think it was a real post. But when I clicked in and saw it was real, I thought, ‘Man, what an awesome thing they’re doing, to give everyone out there a chance.’

“But I thought my touring days were over, since I have a little kiddo now. I sort of gave up hope on any future tours, though my dream was always to play to a sea of people in the audience.

Billy has seen Pantera live numerous times – that was always my dream. It’s super-rad that Billy has a heavy metal side to him

“My boyfriend gave me a push and said I had to apply. So I threw together a resume and sent it in, thinking it would get lost in the sea of incredible resumes submitted. Then I got the email that changed it all.

“I had a Zoom meeting with the band. The vibe was good, even though I was so nervous – my palms were sweating the whole time! But they made me feel like a part of the family. It was such an inviting and great experience, though certainly intimidating.

“The next step was in-person auditions in LA. There was a waiting period between then, and at that point I figured they’d gone with another guitarist. But I got my audition time and we packed up the whole family and drove from Phoenix.

“The day after I auditioned, I got the life-changing call. I honestly haven't felt joy like that since my baby was born!”

What was the audition process like?

“The in-person audition was so intimidating at first. They gave me four songs to play: Today, Cherub Rock, Jellybelly and Bullet [With Butterfly Wings]. I practiced those songs in and out like my life depended on it for three weeks. I watched every live video I could find of those songs, trying to analyze every move they made. I wanted to make sure I did it right, not just do it the way I thought it sounded.

“When I arrived, Vic the drum tech gave me such a nice pep talk and calmed my nerves. He said very softly and sweetly, ‘Remember, you’re here for a reason. There were 10,000 submissions, and you were chosen to meet in person. Even if you only get this far, you’ve done well.’ It made me feel good and recentered the chaos in my brain.

(Image credit: Jack Lue)

“I walked in, and it was one of the biggest rehearsal studios I’ve been to. My heart was going a million mph because almost the whole OG line-up was there. It was like looking through a glimpse of my teenage years in real life!

“And man, were the guys nice. The vibes were so good I kind of forgot about the nerves and we just jammed. In that moment it didn’t even matter if I got the gig or not. I was so grateful to be jamming with such legendary players. Truly.”

What gear did you go in with?

“I just came with my Zemaitis IGF AC 24 guitar, and that was it!”

What were your initial conversations with Billy Corgan like?

“When we started the Zoom call, one of the first things Billy said was that he followed me on social media, that he’d always stop to watch my videos, and that he was a fan of my work.

Jeff’s knowledge of effects and feel are going to be very difficult to emulate… My voicing will be different and new

“In that moment, I think my soul left my body and my heart stopped! It was honestly one of the nicest and most validating compliments I've ever received.

“We all chatted about music, what they expected from a guitarist – but more importantly, Dimebag Darrell. He’d just passed away when I was a rebellious little angry teenager, so I used to graffiti ‘RIP Dime’ onto walls all over the Sacramento area.

(Image credit: Jack Lue)

“Billy has seen Pantera live numerous times – that was always my dream. It was cool to hear that; it’s super-rad that Billy has a heavy metal side to him. It inspired him to fuse the lines between alt-rock and metal. Absolutely groundbreaking – I’m glad I can be a part of it now!”

What’s the chemistry like between you, Billy, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin?

“It’s pretty wild to be even considered jam-worthy on their level – but man, it’s such a cool feeling. There’s something a bit different about jamming with people of this caliber of musicianship. Everything just locks in, and you feel like you’re playing right with the record, but with even more vibe and feel.

“We got to play straight out of the amps and jam it out, which was a bit reminiscent of when I played in my teenage days, except it sounded so dang good.

“Billy is just amazing and he’s literally a musical genius. Jimmy has a pocket like no other – the man is a downright drum shred master. And James adds so much personality and style to the playing. There’s really no-one else who could emulate what they’re doing. I have huge shoes to fill.

“Jeff is truly an incredible player. Filling his shoes is going to be near-impossible because his style is so unique and special.

“I’ve learned a lot about feel while practicing his parts. Taking advantage of the strength, you strike the strings, bends, effects and voicing. He’s been a huge inspiration to me, and I have so much respect for him.”

What’s the greatest challenge in stepping in?

“I think Jeff’s knowledge of effects and feel are going to be very difficult to emulate. He added so many interesting voices. My voicing will be different and new, and some may not be used to my style. But I hope I can bring a little chunk and dirt to the sound, in the best way possible, without tainting the iconic sound of the Smashing Pumpkins.

Lots of bands these days sound a bit mechanical since they’re so used to playing to a click… the Pumpkins have their own pocket

“Honestly, I may not be the absolute best player out there – in fact, I know I'm not! I’m continuously learning, trying to improve every day. But what I have is an undying love for guitar and heavy metal.

“I probably have an unhealthy obsession with guitar and heavy metal, and a slightly self-deprecating sense of humor. But I hope it can bring a little bit of that heavy side of Pumpkins out more, since I know that’s what their music is rooted in.”

How will the division of labor break down between yourself, Billy, and James?

“I’ll be taking over Jeff’s parts, but they’re leaving some areas open for my own solos and additions, while trying to keep it very close to the albums at the same time.”

Have you had to alter or change your approach to fit the Pumpkins scope?

“One of the best pieces of advice Billy and Jimmy gave was to listen closely to the records and feel the Pumpkins pocket. Lots of bands these days sound a bit mechanical since they’re so used to playing to a click and hitting right on the nose.

“The Pumpkins have their own pocket, which is something I’m trying to learn and adapt to. It really gives them that edge that creates the foundation for their own vibe and sound. It’s really astonishing.”

(Image credit: Jack Lue)

The band are very Yamaha-friendly. Will you be adopting any new gear?

“The touring rig is going to be a wild one. I’ll be bringing close to eight guitars from Jackson, PRS, Yamaha and Zemaitis. We’re having a new pedalboard built and some other cool tricks. It’s gonna be one of the beefiest rigs I’ve ever played on!”

Is anything proving to be especially challenging?

“I like to say, ‘I’ll be your favorite rhythm guitarist.’ Soloing has always been a bit of a challenge for me. But I’ve really been going back to my roots and trying to fill in the gaps in my playing.

I always came back to music. No matter how effed up things got, it always led me back

“Since I taught myself guitar on the internet pre-YouTube days, there are still a ton of missing pieces in my guitar knowledge. Also, trying to create memorable melodic voices in my solos – and not just shredding for shred’s sake – has been my main focus.”

Will you have freedom to stretch out?

“Honestly, it’s really flattering and honorable how much trust they have in my playing. We still have in-person rehearsals coming up to smooth over any edges. But it’s been really cool how much freedom they’re giving me for solo bits, while still sticking to the sound of the albums.”

What has your journey taught you?

“I put a lot of effort into social media and just being myself. People either love it or hate it – and that’s fine. It’s not for everyone. But putting in the work helped get me to where I am today, and I’m grateful for all those who supported me through it all.

“At the end of the day, I always came back to music. No matter how effed up things got, it always led me back. And now my dreams are finally coming true. I can’t thank the Smashing Pumpkins enough for believing in me and everyone else who has supported my journey.”