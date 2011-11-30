The Killers Streaming New Christmas Single, "The Cowboy's Christmas Ball"

I almost thought the Killers' annual Christmas song was coming a bit late this year until I realized that it was still November and I was beginning to lose track of time since Christmas music has been playing since October.

That said, the Killers will release a Christmas tune -- now a yearly tradition for them -- tomorrow, December 1. You can stream the track, titled "The Cowboy's Christmas Ball," below.

The single's release coincides with World AIDS Day, with the proceeds from the sale of the track going to (RED), a campaign that works with HIV/AIDS patients in Africa.

The Killers are currently in the studio working on what will be their fourth full-length album.