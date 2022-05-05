King's X have completed work on their first new studio album in 14 years

By published

The trio also announced that they have signed with InsideOutsideMusic/Sony, which will release the follow-up to 2008's XV

Doug Pinnick (left) and Ty Tabor of King's X perform on stage at Wulfrun Hall on January 21, 2009 in Wolverhampton, England
(Image credit: Steve Thorne/Redferns)

Back in 2019, prog metal veterans King's X announced that they had entered Blacksound Studio in Pasadena, California to record their first album in over a decade.

At the time, the band – comprised of electric guitar hero Ty Tabor, bass guitar player Doug Pinnick and drummer Jerry Gaskill – said that the album would be released later in 2019 via Golden Robot Records.

2019 – and subsequently 2020 and 2021 – came and went, though, with no new material. However, the long wait for the band's first new full-length since 2008's XV appears to be nearing its conclusion at last. 

Today (May 5), King's X announced that they have completed work on their 13th studio album, and that it will be released by InsideOut/Sony, with whom the band have signed once again.

"I have a long standing relationship with InsideOut and am so pleased that InsideOut/Sony is releasing the new King's X album,” Tabor said in a press release.

"I feel like it's been forever since we put out a new album, and I'm ready for the world to hear our latest offering," added Pinnick. "Hopefully there's a little bit of everything that you love about King's X, three sides of one is the best way to describe it. The groove is with us!"   

Though it's been a number of years since the last King's X record, Tabor and Pinnick in particular have kept busy in the intervening years with a multitude of solo and side projects.

Aside from his past work with The Jelly Jam, Jughead, Xenuphobe and Platypus, Tabor has released a steady stream of solo LPs, the latest of which – Shades arrived earlier this year.

Pinnick has also released a number of solo albums, and played in bands with Eric Gales, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament and George Lynch, among others.

Produced by Michael Parnin – whose credits include engineering work on Rage Against the Machine's The Battle of Los Angeles – the new King's X album is set to be released on September 2.

For updates on the as-yet-untitled album, keep your eyes on King's X's website.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.