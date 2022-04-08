KMA Machines drops new-and-improved version of its analog octave pedal, the Queequeg 2 Sub Generator

It’s been a busy few months for KMA Machines, which this year has already unveiled the highly tweakable Big Muff-inspired Chief Disruptor, feature-packed Pylon noise gate/boost pedal and revamped Wurm distortion pedal.

Now, the Berlin-based pedal builder has turned its attention to the modulation market, and has unveiled a successor to its Queequeg octave pedal, the Queequeg 2.

Not only has it got a fresh lick of aquatic paint, the souped-up unit has also been kitted out with an additional sub-octave, and a new control that allows users to switch between in any way they desire.

Said to be suitable for everything from “subtle tone thickening” tones to “huge faux bass-synth sounds," the Queequeg 2 promises premium performance, and claims to offer ultra-fast, highly accurate octave sounds for electric guitars, bass guitars and keyboards.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: KMA Machines) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: KMA Machines) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: KMA Machines) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: KMA Machines)

Operation-wise, the pedal features just one control knob situated on its top, which operates as a Mix control that takes care of merging the sub-octave signal with the dry one. All the way left means the signal is completely clean, while cranking it fully right will unleash wild sub-octave sounds.

The analog unit also has a toggle switch that accesses three different octave modes. The first position is home to synthy sub-octave sounds, while the second and third are responsible for “earth-shattering lows” and a “massive wall” of sub-y sounds.

Other appointments include a multi-colored LED that provides a visual cue to help you keep track of what mode you’re in, as well as a true bypass silent relay-based soft switch for easy switching and top-mounted jacks for easy pedalboard assimilation.

Ever the wordsmith with its product descriptions, KMA Machines says, “Releasing the harpoon from his grasp, Queequeg gazed into the depths of the bleak waters that stretched down endlessly beneath him.

“Mindful to the aim of his adversary, the giant whale plunged further and further into the darkness of the abyss,” it continued. “This subaqueous dominion would forever be his rightful place. Look deep down and believe.”

The Queequeg 2 is available now for £129, which is approximately $178.

For more information, head over to KMA Machines (opens in new tab).