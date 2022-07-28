Lamb of God unleash fretboard fury in crushing title track from their upcoming album, Omens

Lamb of God have dropped the latest single and title track from their forthcoming record, Omens, due October 7.

Once again, the Virginia metal titans have remained true to their word that Omens is an “extremely pissed off record”, with the new track channeling copious amounts of rage into almost four minutes of unrestrained fury.

Resident electric guitar heroes Mark Morton and Willie Adler are on top form once again with their heavy-hitting, on-point riffage, with frontman D. Randall Blythe delivering the visceral vocal goods over the top.

“I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns,” Blythe commented, “both in our personal lives and in a broader socio-historical context.

"What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun,” he added. “It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it.

“The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It's a very pissed-off record. It is extremely pissed off.”

Omens is the second single to be lifted from the album of the same name, following the release of Nevermore last month.

When the record arrives, it will be the ninth addition to Lamb of God’s studio discography and their first since the band’s 2020 self-titled effort. It is also, according to Morton, set to contain some of the group’s best material, too.

He teased, “The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it.”

Though their names aren’t listed on the Omens tracklist, Body Count’s Ernie C and Juan Garcia will also be making a cameo on the record, after the pair announced their involvement on Instagram earlier this year.

At the time, the pair teased the new material is “slamming”, saying, “When your friend Randy Blythe invites you to do back up vocals on brand-new Lamb of God material... you show up and support.”

Omens will be promoted by way of a mammoth North American headlining tour, for which they will receive support from the likes of Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White and Fit For An Autopsy.

The tour will commence in Brooklyn on September 9 and conclude on October 20 in Texas. A full list of tour dates can be found on Lamb of God’s website (opens in new tab).

Omens is available to preorder now (opens in new tab) ahead of its October 7 release.