Lamb of God Unveil Animated Video for Cover of Ministry's "Jesus Built My Hotrod"

Lamb of God have revealed a brand new, Heath Bradley-animated video for their Burn the Priest cover of the Ministry hit, "Jesus Built My Hotrod."

The song comes off Lamb of God’s full-length covers album as Burn the Priest, Legion: XX. The album is a collection of songs honoring the classic punk, hardcore, crossover and noise artists that influenced the band in their formative years, released in celebration of Burn the Priest’s upcoming 20th anniversary.

Guitarist Mark Morton said about "Jesus Built My Hotrod": "This was a benchmark song from the early Nineties. We didn't even originally plan on doing it—producer Josh Wilbur and I learned it real quickly and put it together. It turned out to be one of our favorite songs of the album. It features a side of Randy that people aren't used to hearing. Nothing was planned, so it felt fun, and we just went for it."

In conjunction with the video premiere, Legion: XX is now available for one week for a special discounted price of $7.99. Grab your copy via iTunes.

Legion: XX track listing:

1. Inherit The Earth (originally performed by the Accused)

2. Honey Bucket (originally performed by Melvins)

3. Kerosene (originally performed by Big Black)

4. Kill Yourself (originally performed by S.O.D.)

5. I Against I (originally performed by Bad Brains)

6. Axis Rot (originally performed by Sliang Laos)

7. Jesus Built My Hotrod (originally performed by Ministry)

8. One Voice (originally performed by Agnostic Front)

9. Dine Alone (originally performed by Quicksand)

10. We Gotta Know (originally performed by Cro-Mags)

Lamb of God have a few remaining dates as direct support to Slayer on their final world tour, which also features Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death. Tickets and VIP packages are still available now via www.lamb-of-god.com.

REMAINING TOUR DATES

AUGUST

24 White River Amphitheater, Auburn, WA *w/ Slayer

26 SAP Center, San Jose, CA *w/ Slayer

SEPTEMBER

1 Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Concord, VA *Festival

7 Force Fest, Mexico City, Mexico *Festival