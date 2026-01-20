“Yo, is that a bike or a guitar?”: Brian May-approved Mexican guitar builders, Olmos Guitarras, team up with fast-rising LA band for a shreddable bike

LOOSE ENDS - OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO - YouTube Watch On

Taking travel guitars to the next level, a bike/guitar hybrid has been blowing people’s minds on the streets of Los Angeles.

The bike guitar is the work of the madcap folks in LA-based pop funk band, Undecided Future, and Mexican guitar builders Olmos Guitarras, who, in 2024, already made waves thanks to an endorsement by a certain Brian May. It marries a steel frame bike with a scaffolding-like fretboard jutting out of it – like a figurehead on the front of a pirate ship.

It’s fully playable, with the bike boasting a built-in speaker – a mini Marshall MS-2 – beneath the seat and a killswitch for easy on/off operation while on the move. Tonally, it has a single Seymour Duncan humbucker, with the strings locked in place with a Tune-O-Matic-style tremolo.

Looking at the Olmos back catalog, metal frame guitars have been its USP for a good while now, with everything from Super Strats to Explorers on the menu. The Bike Guitar, then, utilizes that quirky build approach and transforms it into a viral video machine.

Understandably, many of the band’s social posts now center around the one-of-a-kind bike and transportation system, including one reel where, riding past someone, they shout, “Yo, is that a bike or a guitar?” to which its rider replies, “I don’t know, you tell me,” before unfurling a tasty lick.

In another video, there’s a hilarious exchange as the bike, riding around Venice Beach, leads a homeless man to stand up and exclaim, “Are you fucking serious? Get that thing on the stage!”

There’s even a video where the band tags Coachella, so will that man get his wish in 2026?

All things considered, it doesn’t sound too bad, either, adding some intriguing fuel to the tonewood debate bonfire.

For other guitars made out of unusual things, check out the fully functioning aquarium guitar, or a 50lbs axe made out of Himalayan salt, because why not?