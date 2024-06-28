“These amps just breathe like a well-rounded tube amp, no matter what you throw at them”: Can solid-state amps compete with tubes? Laney thinks its Lionheart Foundry combos are up to the challenge

By
published

Affordable, giggable and lightweight, the 60W analog combos also boast impulse responses for easy recording

Laney Lionheart Foundry combo range
(Image credit: Laney)

Laney has unveiled the Lionheart Foundry, a new range of 60-watt guitar amps that aims to distil the company’s tube amps into a lightweight solid-state format.

Rather than using digital modeling to replicate tubes, the British amp firm has turned to discrete analog components to match the dynamic response that keeps guitarists addicted to tubes – and they’ve kept the original valve Lionheart’s smart looks, too.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.