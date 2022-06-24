Lari Basilio announces new album Your Love – watch the video for its breath-taking title track now

Lari Basilio has announced a new album titled Your Love and you can be among the first to listen to it by clicking on the video above.

Your Love finds the phenomenally gifted Brazilian guitarist joined in the studio by Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Sean Hurley on bass guitar, and Ester Na on piano. And Basilio is in her element in a dynamic instrumental that delivers virtuosity with the casual good-times vibe of a hang-out with friends.

To look this relaxed takes work. But then Basilio has put the hours in, and she has thrown herself into the writing and recording for this record, writing and arranging all of the compositions and producing the album herself.

Basilio is one of those players whose sound and style is instantly recognizable. She has the uncanny gift of making an arrangement like this resonate with that easy weekend vibe. What’s the secret to this? It is hard to say, but perhaps it owes something to the economy with which she articulates a melody, and her unerring to gift to find the right notes.

Like here, where she establishes the emotional cadence of the track within a few bars, and the launch-pad for more tricksy phrases, like when its time to up the ante around 38 seconds in. But even when its busy it never sounds rushed. There’s a playfulness to Basilio’s style.

It’s no surprise to see Basilio using her Ibanez signature guitar in the video, the LB1, which has been a big success for Ibanez.

“My plan with the Ibanez LB1 was to make an electric guitar that could do it all,” Basilio. “I wanted to have just one guitar that would serve me for everything I need as a player, because I try to be versatile in my style, my sound and my songs.”

The album was recorded in United Recording Studios, Los Angeles, and also features the legendary bass player Lee Sklar on the tracks Alive and Living, Running to The Other Side, Novo, All to You, and It’s Been a While.

Your Love is released August 5, and is available to preorder now.