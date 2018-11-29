Last in Line, Featuring Former Dio Members, Share New Song, "Landslide," Announce Sophomore Album

Last in Line, featuring former Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Phil Soussan and singer Andrew Freeman, have announced the release of their sophomore album, II. The band have also shared the first single and video from the album, for the track "Landslide." You can check it out above.

Said Campbell about the new album, "The musical style of II is different from [2016 debut] Heavy Crown, but it wasn't something that we planned to do. Phil is a more intricate player than [original bassist] Jimmy [Bain, who passed away in 2016] was and that, together with the natural growth and development of the band led us to the songs on the album.

"As always, we simply started to jam on ideas and see where they led us. But it's fair to say that the songs on this album sound more developed, with more parts and more experimentation than the songs on Heavy Crown. The first album set a tone, but on II we developed that idea and took it to the next logical stage."

II will be released via Frontiers Music Srl on February 22 and be pre-ordered here. The band is also offering pre-orders along with exclusive merchandise bundles and experiences via PledgeMusic.

II track list:

1. Intro

2. Black Out The Sun

3. Landslide

4. Gods And Tyrants

5. Year Of The Gun

6. Give Up The Ghost

7. The Unknown

8. Sword From The Stone

9. Electrified

10. Love And War

11. False Flag

12. The Light