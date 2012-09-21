Led Zeppelin Make Appearance at 'Celebration Day' Screening, Won't Rule Out Future Shows

Earlier today, the surviving members of Led Zeppelin made a rare public appearance at the first screening of their upcoming film, Celebration Day, which chronicles their 2007 reunion show at London's 02 Arena.

Taking questions from press after the screening, the band were asked from numerous angles if they would ever consider playing together again. In typically evasive fashion, Jimmy Page merely asked, "Can I just ask you all if you enjoyed the film?" When asked the same question, Robert Plant answered, "That would be kiss and tell."

Celebration Day will see a limited theatrical release on 1,500 screens on October 17, while a physical release of "multiple video and audio formats" is due out November 19 via Swan Song/Atlantic Records.

You can watch the official Celebration Day trailer as well as a clip of "Black Dog" from the DVD below.

