Lemmy Kilmister’s Memorial to Be Webcast Saturday, January 9

In the wake of Lemmy Kilmister’s passing on December 28, a memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, January 9.

Check out the full press release below:

This Saturday, January 9, the world will come together and celebrate the life of our friend, and legend, Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister.

Family and close friends will observe a service at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Hollywood, commencing 3 p.m. PST and ending 4:30 p.m. With such limited space available on-site, we respectfully ask that you don’t attend the cemetery … but we want you ALL to be a part of this, so we are setting up a live feed of the service via the internet on Motörhead’s official YouTube channel.

So wherever you are, PLEASE get together and watch the service with fellow Motörheadbangers and friends. Go to your favorite bar, or your favorite club, make sure they have access to an internet connection and toast along with us.

Or simply invite your pals around and celebrate Lemm’s life at home.

Whatever your venue, and however you can, let’s be sure to gather globally on Saturday 9th and celebrate the life of our dear friend and irreplaceable icon.

NOTE: For anyone wishing to send flowers, please contact Karen Brando at Flowers by Michael | 310.276.1003 | flowersbymichael.com | kbrando@flowersbymichael.com

If you’d like to make a charitable donation under Lemmy’s name, please visit Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

You can watch it HERE January 9: