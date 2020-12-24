Trending

Leslie West, 1945-2020: the guitar world pays tribute

By

Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa and Joe Satriani are among the players who have paid their respects to the influential Mountain guitarist

Leslie West
(Image credit: Stephen J. Boitano/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Following yesterday's news that Leslie West has passed away at the age of 75, tributes have come pouring in for the rock guitar icon.

"He was a sweetheart and an extremely funny man - I love you Leslie and will miss you dear friend. RIP," said Peter Frampton. West's close friend and Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson wrote "to a man I loved more than most - the funniest, most honest guy I've ever met."

"Mississippi Queen is one of, if not the, greatest riffs of all time," said Geezer Butler. "He was the funniest guy you would ever meet... and one of the greatest rock guitarists ever," echoed Joe Bonamassa.

Tributes from Joe Satriani, Tom Morello, Dee Snider, Vernon Reid, Todd Kerns, Brian Ray, Slash, Nils Lofgren and more are below.

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Joe Satriani (@joesatriani)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Slash (@slash)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Eddie Trunk (@eddietrunk)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Glenn Hughes (@glennhughesonline)

A photo posted by on