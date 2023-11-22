I use Helix Native every day for practice and recording and it’s just dropped to half-price for Black Friday

Line 6’s flagship amp sim and effects software just got an absolutely ginormous discount

As a guitarist, I find it impossible to stop adding new tools to my arsenal and earlier this year I off-loaded all my time-based and modulation pedals from my pedalboard to make way for Line 6’s HX stomp. I took advantage of an upgrade price to buy Helix Native at the same time too, not knowing that it would soon be a part of all of my daily practice and recording sessions at home. If you don’t already own any HX hardware, Helix Native is incredibly expensive as a purchase, but it’s now had its high price slashed in half from $399.99 to just $199.99.

When I use my HX Stomp live it only covers reverb, delay, modulation, and occasional pitch effects, so I don’t actually need the extra DSP options offered by a bigger unit. However, I encountered an issue recording in my DAW. I wanted to simulate my real-life Orange Rocker tube amp and keep the effects I’d dialed in for my live shows, but I found I was running out of DSP blocks to use. 

Enter Helix Native, which gives you all the processing power of the full-fat Helix Floor straight into your DAW for much less money. With Helix Native, I can take advantage of all the brilliant Line 6 amp models, combine them with my York Audio impulse responses, and still use all the effects I’ve painstakingly crafted with the rest of my band.

There’s a ridiculous amount of models on Helix Native, covering everything from vintage edge of breakup to full-on modern metal tones. The range of effects is expansive too, giving you classic modulation sounds and properly out-there reverbs and pitch shifters that are perfect for sound design.

One of the best things about getting into the Helix ecosystem, and something I didn’t realize before I took the plunge, is that Line 6 is constantly issuing updates to the platform with new amps and effects. A month after I’d bought my HX Stomp and upgraded to Helix Native I got a firmware update with three new amp models, nine new cabs, and two new effects. Just last week Helix users received another major update with 10 new amps, 9 new cabs, and 5 new effects which for me is incredible value for money and more than justifies the entry price.

