Line 6 debuts metal-focused Metallurgy Collection of amp and effects plugins

Line 6 has introduced the Metallurgy Collection of guitar amp and effects plugins – a range that seeks to cater to metal electric guitar players by promising a range of modern and vintage tones.

Comprising Modern, Thrash and Doom, the lineup vows to deliver a wealth of easily accessible metal sounds, and looks like it could potentially be Line 6's rival to Neural DSP's range of amp and effects plugins.

In operation, each plugin features four amp types that can be paired with a variety of cabinets and up to two different microphones, selected from a virtual catalog of eight mic types.

A chromatic tuner, as well as four preamp and three post-amp effects, is provided in each plugin. All amp types also feature a four-band parametric EQ and a noise gate for taming unruly gains.

As expected, models from Line 6’s celebrated HX family have been utilized for the collection, with the brand promising authentic amp tone and feel. Up to two third-party IRs can also be uploaded and used in lieu of the factory mics.

Said Anthony Taglianetti, Line 6 Product Owner, "Our mission was to provide streamlined signal chains for creating some of the most favored heavy metal guitar tones.

“Each plugin has its own sonic signature resulting from a curated selection of award-winning amplifiers, effects, and meticulously captured cabinet IRs,” he added. “Plus, the plugins' intuitive interfaces make it easy to nail the perfect tone for the song, so you don't get bogged down while writing or recording."

In terms of specifics, the Doom pack caters to – yep, you guessed it – doom metal players, and boasts amps inspired by a 1970s Sunn Model T, Orange Rockerverb 100 MKII and Silvertone 1484.

Image 1 of 3 Line 6 Modern plugin (Image credit: Line 6) Image 2 of 3 Line 6 Thrash plugin (Image credit: Line 6) Image 3 of 3 Line 6 Doom plugin (Image credit: Line 6)

Elsewhere, the Modern bundle nods to the Peavey Invective, Revv Generator 120 MKIII and PRS Archon guitar amps, while the Thrash pack offers sounds inspired by the Mesa/Boogie Mark IV, Friedman BE 100, Diezel DH4 and Roland Jazz Chorus 120.

There are also a handful of original amps scattered throughout, including the Line 6 Doom (Doom) and Line 6 Badonk (Modern), as well as a range of digital overdrive, delay, reverb and fuzz pedals.

The Metallurgy Collection bundle can operate as VST3, AU or AAX plugins with any digital audio workstation, and can also serve as standalone applications.

Line 6’s Metallurgy Collection is available as a bundle for $199. Doom, Thrash and Modern plugins can be purchased separately for $99 each.

To find out more, head over to Line 6.