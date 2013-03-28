Listen: Alice In Chains Debut New Song, "Stone"

Alice In Chains are streaming their new single, "Stone," and you can check it out via the Soundcloud player below.

The song is from the band's awesomely titled upcoming album, The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, which is due out May 28 and is already available for pre-order on iTunes. When you pre-order the album, you instantly get a download of "Stone."

The band, who grace the cover of the new issue of Revolver magazine, will perform "Stone" April 10 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Stone" follows the album's first single, "Hollow," which hit No. 1 on the Mainstream and Active Rock radio charts. Its companion video has amassed more than a million views on YouTube.