Listen: The Aristocrats Streaming New Song, "Culture Clash"

Check out "Culture Clash," a new song by the Aristocrats, an instrumental rock/fusion trio featuring guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann.
The band's second album, also titled Culture Clash, will be released Tuesday, July 16, via BOING Music.
“There's something that happens when the three of us get together in a room. It happened in the first rehearsal, it happened in the first gig, and it definitely happens in the studio,” Beller said. “That's why, even though we live thousands of miles and an ocean apart, we always make records in the same room as opposed to remote file-swapping."
Govan added: “All the time we spent together as a band touring and gigging together and interacting has made us bolder in terms of the kind of material we've dared to write for this album. I think there's some wackier stuff that we maybe wouldn't have submitted for the first album when we didn't know each other as well.”
The Aristocrats have announced several July and August US tour dates, which you can see below the video. For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.
THE ARISTOCRATS “Culture Clash” US Tour Dates:
- 7/17 Nashville TN @ Douglas Corner
- 7/19 Tampa FL @ Brass Mug
- 7/20 Orlando FL @ West End Trading Company
- 7/21 Jacksonville FL @ 1904 Music Hall
- 7/23 Atlanta GA @ Atlanta Institute of Music (clinic/show)
- 7/24 Atlanta GA @Masquerade (Purgatory Room)
- 7/25 Charlotte NC @ Tremont Music Hall (Casbah)
- 7/26 Raleigh NC @ Pour House Music Hall
- 7/27 Washington DC @ Jammin Java
- 7/29 Boston MA @ Berklee College of Music (clinic)
- 7/30 Boston MA @ Berklee Performance Center (concert)
- 7/31 Wilkes-Barre PA @ River St. Jazz Cafe
- 8/1 New York City NY @ Highline Ballroom
- 8/2 Philadelphia PA @ North Star Bar
- 8/3 Dunellen NJ @ New Jersey Proghouse
- 8/6 Pittsburgh PA @ Hard Rock Cafe
- 8/7 Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern
- 8/8 Columbus OH @ Rumba Café
- 8/9 Cincinnati OH @ Southgate House Revival
- 8/10 Charleston WV @ Empty Glass
- 8/12 Detroit MI @ Token Lounge
- 8/13 Indianapolis IN @ Birdy's
- 8/14 Chicago IL @ Reggie's
- 8/15 Madison WI @ Brink Lounge
- 8/16 St. Paul MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
- 8/17 Omaha NE @ Shamrock's
- 8/19 St. Louis MO @ 2720 Cherokee
- 8/20 Kansas City MO @ The Record Bar
- 8/21 Tulsa OK @ The Vanguard
- 8/23 Denton TX @ Dan's Silverleaf
- 8/24 Houston TX @ Rudyard's Pub
- 8/25 Austin TX @ Saxon Pub