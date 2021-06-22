Looking for a new practice amp? Look no further with $30 off an Orange Crush 20 this Prime Day

A practice amp is an essential piece of kit for any guitarist. After all, we can't always be cranking it to 11 (at least without receiving the odd noise complaint). And if you don't yet own one, Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to bag one at a discounted price.

As far as we're concerned, you can't go wrong with the Orange Crush 20. Included in our round-up of the best practice amps on the market right now, this twin-channel powerhouse is equipped with a high-gain preamp, three-band EQ, aux input and a CabSim-loaded headphone output – everything you could possibly need for quieter – but still-gnarly-sounding practice sessions.

Orange Crush 20: $169 , now $139. Save $30 at Amazon

Offering a huge palette of overdriven and distorted sounds, rich in harmonic overtones, the Orange Crush 20 features a custom eight-inch Voice of the World speaker – which Orange says packs a “sheer punch” that's “nothing short of staggering” – and footswitch compatibility for quick channel switching.

Whether you're into blues, metal, country or rock, the Orange Crush 20 has your tonal needs covered.

