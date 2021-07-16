Lzzy Hale announced as Gibson’s first female Brand Ambassador

Gibson has announced that Lzzy Hale of Pennsylvania rockers Halestorm will become the firm’s first female brand ambassador.

The move means that Hale will join the likes of Slash, Jerry Cantrell, Jared James Nichols and Dave Mustaine on Gibson’s panel of ‘ambassadors,' having previously partnered with the brand for a pair of signature guitars.

“I am beyond honored to be named a Gibson ambassador,” said Hale. “Ever since I was 16 years old, it was my dream to someday be a part of the Gibson circle. It’s an incredible feeling to know that this dream has become a reality.

“Something magical ignites within me when I hold a Gibson guitar in my hands, the same guitars that my forefathers and foremothers of rock slung over their shoulders.

“With Gibson, I am the rock star I’m meant to be. It is a privilege to represent my genre, my gender and the incredible power of music that unites us all, with my beautiful Gibson family.”

Hale with her signature Epiphone Explorer (Image credit: Jeremy Ryan)

Coming four years after the appointment of Gibson's first Brand Ambassador, (Slash went first, in 2017), this move certainly makes sense for both parties.

Hale previously teamed-up with Gibson to design the Lzzy Hale Signature Explorer, a gleaming white and gold take on the statement rock electric guitar.

That first signature, available in Gibson USA and Epiphone iterations, proved to be a sell-out hit for the iconic builder, so it’s no surprise that they’ve signed Hale up for further endorsements.

Accordingly, the latest announcement teases a run of the new signature models from Epiphone, Gibson and Kramer, which will include both electric and acoustic guitars.

In addition, Hale will be also be appointed to the firm’s Gibson Gives Advisory Board, which enables artists and stakeholders to help shape the business’ charitable activities, such as it’s TEMPO (Training and Empowering Musicians to Prevent Overdose) program.