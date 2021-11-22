Machine Gun Kelly wins AMA Favorite Rock Artist Award, says the age of the rockstar “looks pretty alive to me”

Machine Gun Kelly won Favorite Rock Artist at the 2021 American Music Awards ceremony in LA last night (November 21) and used the platform to refute the idea that the age of the rockstar is over.

Speaking onstage, Kelly said he was dedicating his award to “all the aspiring musicians – the one who wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing. Not just the rock artists, but all the artists who are rock stars.”

Kelly, who was up against Foo Fighters, Glass Animals and All Time Low for the prize, used the opportunity to make a statement about the future of the rock star.

“I read a headline that said the age of the rock star is dead,” he told the assembled, before looking himself up and down. “But it looks pretty alive to me.”

.@machinegunkelly is your #AMAs Favorite Rock Artist! Congrats 🎉 pic.twitter.com/uqZsNINCSVNovember 22, 2021 See more

Kelly also recently announced the release of his new Schecter guitar, the Machine Gun Kelly Signature PT. The pink T-style electric features an alder body, custom ‘XX’ inlay and a Schecter USA Pasadena Plus humbucker. Notably, it's finished in the same pink as the instrument and artwork on his Tickets To My Downfall album cover.

The original guitar made a memorable appearance (and exit) at another awards show, during his performance of Papercuts at the MTV VMAs, earlier this year. It’s probably for the best that he’s got a sustainable supply of them now…