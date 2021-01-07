Marcus King joins forces with Orange to auction off signed Terror Stamp pedal for charity

Orange has teamed up with electrifying guitar master Marcus King to auction off a signed guitar pedal to support a customer-nominated charity.

After thousands of entries, Orange elected to support a charity whose mission it is to build and improve places so those living in poverty around the world have a place to call a home.

(Image credit: Orange)

Habitat for Humanity – a global, non-profit organisation that operates in over 70 countries – works in line with the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, and that it aims to "build homes that provide the foundation for a better life".

The prize in question is an Orange Terror Stamp – a compact, lightweight pedal that promises crystal cleans, thundering high gains and that unmistakable Orange tone. Take a look at the video below to hear the pedal at its gritty extreme.

Although King professes to be an admirer of the craft as opposed to a blues artist, the video also treats listeners to a whistle-stop tour of his masterful melodic phrasing and exquisite blues-soaked bends that have made him such a formidable player in recent years.

"The Terror Stamp is ready to go," declares King. "Small, compact, lightweight, ready to rock!"

Visit Habitat for Humanity to find out more about its mission, and head over to eBay if you want to bid for the signed pedal.

Bidding for the Terror Stamp ends on January 16 2021 at 9:00am EST.

King is no stranger to charity auctions, having previously sold off three full guitar rigs – which included Teles, Les Pauls and more – to benefit MusiCares in 2020.