Mark Tremonti Streaming New Single, "You Waste Your Time"

Mark Tremonti is now streaming the first single off his upcoming debut solo album, All I Was. Listen below.

Just a day after its release, the track made a splash on the iTunes singles chart, landing in the Top 10 on the iTunes Rock Singles Chart.

"I am overwhelmed by the positive response the song has received already," said Tremonti. "I never imagined it would hit the Top 10 so quickly and that is a testament to the amazing fans I have. I couldn’t have gotten anywhere in my career without them and want to thank each and every one of them for their support. I can’t wait until they hear the rest of it."

All I was is due out in July via FRET12 Records.