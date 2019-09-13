World Guitar Day is back for 2019!

World Guitar Day 2018 was a big-time event, with Paul McCartney , Slipknot, Sky Arts, BBC 6 Music and uh... this kangaroo, among many others, all coming together to celebrate the guitar.

That's why we're excited to announce that this year, World Guitar Day will return on Saturday, September 21. As was the case last year, Guitar World will be teaming up with our friends at MusicRadar, Classic Rock, Louder and Metal Hammer for a 24-hour online celebration of the guitar and the global guitar playing community.

Throughout World Guitar Day, guitarists will have access to exclusive interviews, live Q&As and blogs with a who’s who of guitar celebrities. Last year, on our end, the event featured the premiere of our exclusive story on Slash!

Aspiring players will have a bevy of free guitar lessons to choose from help them kickstart their own guitar playing journey, while more experienced guitarists will have the opportunity to improve their technique, sound and songwriting through expert tips and lessons.

The day itself will also see the climax of the Guitarist of the Year competition, a global talent contest searching for the best bass, electric, acoustic and young players. Finalists will duke it out live on stage at the UK Guitar Show in London . Full details, including how to enter, plus announcements of star judges, prizes and sponsors are coming soon.

World Guitar Day is set to be the biggest guitar event of 2019. Get involved now by spreading the word through your websites and social channels, using the hashtag #worldguitarday.