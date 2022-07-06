MarkBass promises a bass amp revolution with the wide-ranging MB58R line offering “next level power to weight ratio”

MarkBass has lifted the lid on a huge new line of bass amp heads, combos and cabinets, dubbed the MB58R range.

In total the range compromises of 20 new cabinets, eight combo amps and two heads that the Italian firm says will all offer “next-level power-to-weight ratio”.

The MB58R head and combos all share the same core amp circuit, the Little Mark 58R. The MB58R is a 500-watt solid-state build, which features a four-band EQ, a bi-band limiter, plus a handy option for preset EQs, including Flat, Scooped and FSW (footswitchable) settings.

There’s also an effects loop and DI line-out, with all the controls/connections mounted on the front plate, except the speaker outputs which are located on the rear of the amp. What’s more, it’s packaged in a unit that weighs just 4.41lbs/2kg. A 300-watt option is also available.

The Little Mark 58R (Image credit: MarkBass)

Available combos in the range will include 2x10”, 1x12” (both standard and mini) and 1x15” speaker builds, each is available in a choice of Pure or P specs.

These designations refer to the tweeters included in the enclosures, with Pure variants offering a one-inch driver that is voiced to deliver “focused, crisp highs”, while the P speakers offer a piezo tweeter and ceramic speaker, which creates a more aggressive response.

Finally, MB58R cabinet options offer 2x10”, 3x10”, 4x10”, 1x12”, 2x12” and 1x15” setups, again with a choice of tweeter types, including the Pure and P series options mentioned above.

In addition, the cab-only range offers the choice of the Energy series, which features MarkBass’ own tweeter design, which is intended to offer a very smooth response. There 2x10” cabs are also available in XL configurations, which position the two woofers diagonally.

The MB58R 104 P (Image credit: MarkBass)

It’s a considerable offering and one that will turn the heads of any players that are committed to putting their bass guitars through rigs with real speakers, but done with the back-breaking weight. MarkBass boasts, for instance, that MB58R 104 P comes in at half the weight of a traditional 4x10” cabinet (45.53 lbs as opposed to 90lbs).

We’re still not sure we’ll be skipping up a hillside with a cab (as in the promo above), but it’s nice to have the option…

There’s no word yet on final US prices, so head to MarkBass for more information.